Highway 3 is backed up again in Princeton, Saturday Dec. 18. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Highway 3 through Princeton at another standstill

Traffic controller says all trucks are being inspected for use of chains

Highway 3 through Princeton is again at a standstill this afternoon, Saturday Dec. 18.

DriveBC was not reporting specific vehicle incidents as of 2 p.m. However, a flagger on the scene in Princeton said the back up is due to commercial vehicle checks.

The flagger indicated that trucks are being stopped by authorities to ensure they are using chains.

Follow the Spotlight for more details.

