Highway 33 accident near Joe Rich

Reports of a four car incident with one vehicle on fire on Highway 33

With conditions deteriorating on local roads, emergency crews are responding to various reports of accidents in the area, including a couple of multi vehicle accidents on the highways surrounding Kelowna.

The latest call for emergency crews was for a stretch of Highway 33 about four kilometres past the hair-pin turn east of Kelowna.

Related: 8 to 10 vehicle accident near Crystal Waters road on Highway 97

Early reports from the scene state that four vehicles were involved in the Highway 33 accident, with one of them being on fire and one person trapped in a vehicle.

There have been steady reports of accidents in Kelowna and West Kelowna as road conditions are affected by the snow and ice.

The Capital News has contacted RCMP about the road conditions and the incidents and will pass on more information as it becomes available.

