The 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. traffic closure extended to June 8

Highway 33 remains closed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. due to road construction until June 8. —Image: Google Maps

Highway 33 traffic eight kilometres east of Kelowna will continue to be disrupted until June 8.

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect until Friday, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Commercial vehicles over six axles are only allowed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. nightly.

A detour via Goudie Road will continue.