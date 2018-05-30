Highway 33 hairpin east of Kelowna closed for a week

A piloted detour route will be in place using Goudie Road, alternate route recommended

The hairpin corner on Highway 33, eight kilometres east of Kelowna, is closed until June 5 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily. —Image: Google Maps

Traffic using the sharp hairpin corner on Highway 33 east of the Rutland area of Kelowna will have to find a different route until June 5.

Drive B.C. says between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. today, tomorrow, on the weekend and next week, a piloted detour will be in place for all traffic using the route, via Goudie Road. With long delays expected, heavy trucks are advised to use an alternate route when travelling east of Kelowna.

The affected section of Highway 33, eight kilometres east of the city, will be open between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. with only single-lane, alternating traffic.

