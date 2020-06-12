Highway 33 remains closed due to washout

Crews remain on scene to repair the section of road that has been damaged by the washout

Highway 33 remains closed due to a washout between Three Forks Road and Philpott Road for 2.7 km.

The washout occurred sometime early Wednesday (June 10) morning.

There is no estimated time of reopening as crews remain on-site repairing the road.

A detour is available on a gravel road for light traffic only via KLO Road to McCulloch Road to Highway 33. There is a maximum load weight of 14,600 KG on the gravel road.

Residents living in Joe Rich are reporting it takes about one hour to drive the 25 km detour.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Okanagan which could see torrential rain and heavy hail.

DriveBC will provide another update at 6 p.m.

