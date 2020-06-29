Repaving is scheduled through the summer for Highway 33 south of Big White. (File)

Highway 33 repaving project south of Big White to take place this summer

Work is expected to begin this week

Highway 33 will undergo some repaving this summer, south of Big White.

The 39.5-kilometre section from the Carmi Creek Bridge to the base of Big White Road will be resurfaced and the concrete roadside barrier will be replaced. Additionally, a four-kilometre section of Big White Road will be resurfaced, starting from the Highway 33 junction. The project will improve the safety and efficiency of the highway, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The $6.5-million construction contract has been awarded to Emil Anderson Construction. Work on the project is expected to begin this week.

Once the project begins, drivers can expect minor delays and, at times, single alternating traffic.

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway to be expanded to four lanes in Chase

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19
Next story
COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Just Posted

Highway 33 repaving project south of Big White to take place this summer

Work is expected to begin this week

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

Man escorted from Lake Country park for inappropriately touching himself

RCMP removed 63-year-old following complaints

Skatepark petition by Kelowna teen earns thousands of signatures

The petition calls for a new skatepark to be built in the Lower Mission area

Community input wanted for Kelowna waterfront development

The proposed development is located at 3340 Lakeshore Road in Kelowna, near Boyce-Gyro Beach

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Supportive housing angers Super 8 Motel neighbours in West Kelowna

Residents of the area have started a petition to have the occupants of the hotel relocated elsewhere

In photos: Penticton graduates celebrate milestone at drive-in ceremony

A gallery of images from a drive-in grad ceremony at Princess Margaret Secondary School, June 26

Canada’s wildlife comes to life on Salmon Arm artist’s map of nation inspired by grandmother

Felt artist Melissa Nasby to reveal project two years in the making on Canada Day

VIDEO: Market relocated to Summerland Arena parking lot

Summerland Sunday Farmers and Crafters Market opened on June 28

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

Tear gas deployed in North Okanagan on wanted man

Large police presence in Enderby June 27 as suspect hides out in apartment

Summerland electrical worker responds quickly to house fire

Incident occurred June 24 following lightning strike in Garnet Valley area

Most Read