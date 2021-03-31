Hwy 33 traffic is delayed near Daves Road, southeast of Kelowna, after a logging truck appears to have spilled its load. (Facebook)

UPDATE: Highway 33 traffic halted east of Kelowna

DriveBC reporting a vehicle incident near Daves Road, blocking both lanes of traffic

UPDATE, 9:57 a.m.

Kelowna Fire Department crews on scene at the incident are reporting that Highway 33 will be closed for about an hour.

Original:

Traffic on Highway 33 is halted after a logging truck reportedly lost its load, east of Kelowna.

According to DriveBC, traffic in both directions is stopped. The incident took place between Daves Road and Goudie Road, about 13.5 kilometers east of Highway 97.

Photos posted on social media show a logging truck with its load spilled across the road.

To learn more visit DriveBC.ca.

