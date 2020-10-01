Highway 6 limited in North Okanagan

Another crash reported by DriveBC following morning logging truck rollover

Highway 6 in Lumby is limited to single alternating traffic due to a collision. (DriveBC map)

Another crash is interrupting traffic flow in Lumby.

DriveBC reports a collision on Highway 6 between Shuswap Avenue and Rawlings Lake Road.

Single alternating traffic for 20 minute intervals is in effect.

There was a logging truck rollover earlier Thursday morning on Mabel Lake Road causing significant traffic delays.

School buses were delayed 25-45 minutes due to the incident, which saw two people taken to hospital.

Meanwhile Highway 6 is also closed in Vernon/Coldstream from Kalamalka and Aberdeen roads due to an RCMP blockade.

