A mudslide has closed Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge. (Tegan Becker/Facebook)

Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge closed due to mudslide

Highway was closed for almost two years following Nov. 2021 floods

A mudslide has closed Highway 8 from Merritt to Spences Bridge.

According to DriveBC, the highway has been closed in both directions near Dot Ranch since Thursday night just before 8 p.m. Debris from the slide is blocking the road.

Highway 8, an important corridor between Merritt and the Lytton area, was reopened almost two years to the day of the Nov. 14, 2021 flood disaster, on Nov. 9, 2022. Sections of the highway were fully washed out and destroyed by the Nicola River.

No precipitation is expected in Merritt or the surrounding area until Monday, July 17, according to Environment Canada.

DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 1 p.m.

