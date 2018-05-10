Facebook

Highway 8 remains closed in Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt closing the road.

Highway 8 remains closed in both directions in Merritt at 10 Mile Bridge due to a rapid increased in flood waters.

Water gushing over the highway first closed the road on May 7, 2018.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure states that maintenance crews will continue emergency work throughout the day. Emergency vehicles will continue to have access as needed.

There is currently no estimated time of opening.

A video posted from the scene shows water running over the highway.

Related: Highway 3 west of Keremeos remains closed

Related: Evacuation order for 54 properties in Okanagan Falls

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Sex assault charge dismissed for former political candidate known for crazy video
Next story
VIDEO: Highway 3 west of Keremeos remains closed

Just Posted

West Kelowna GoFundMe supports family after accident

A GoFundMe started in West Kelowna to support a family in need… Continue reading

Kelowna’s Mission Creek sets water flow record

Heavy rain Wednesday helps creek flow grow to 124 cubic metres of water per second.

Locally written play brings you behind the front lines in Afghanistan

Based on the experiences of a Kelowna doctor, this Kelowna-written play tackles the issues faced by those on the front lines

Kelowna YMCA focuses on mental health

The YMCA of Okanagan offers programs for youth ages 13 to 30

KGH emergency department on lock-down after threats uttered

Police were called this morning

Bulman Road floods in Kelowna

Mill Creek has spilled over onto Bulman Road in Kelowna

WestJet flights could be interrupted as pilots vote in favour of strike action

Unionized pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of striking

Highway 8 remains closed in Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt closing the road.

Transit options exist but gaps remain for seniors with cognitive, mobility needs

Transportation options need to be scaled to low-income seniors, a report says

Hydro helps rescue Vernon kitten

Cat made its way up — but not back down, without help — a Vernon Hydro pole Wednesday

LETTER: Old-style politics is easier to cover

B.C.’s current party system offers more conflict, fewer solutions

Evacuation order made as creek floods in South Okanagan

An evacuation order has been issued due to flooding in Okanagan Falls

Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

DFO director says an announcement on restrictions for salmon in marine areas expected early June

161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

Coroners service says first three months of 2018 show no sign of crisis letting up

Most Read