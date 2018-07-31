Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road now open to single lane alternating traffic

No reopening time has been announced.

  • Jul. 31, 2018 5:30 p.m.
  • News

7:09 p.m. update: The highway is open to single lane alternating traffic, according to Drive BC.

Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for crews.

Original story: A mudslide has closed Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road. The highway is closed in both directions, and no detour is available.

The situation is currently being assesed, and an estimated time of reopening has not been released.

The situation will be updated at 7:30 p.m.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Thunderstorms expected in Kelowna
Next story
Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Just Posted

Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon are reporting a layer of ash on their vehicles.

Thunderstorms expected in Kelowna

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are predicted for July 31

Relief from smoky skies predicted for Okanagan

The smoke should dissipate tomorrow afternoon

Wastewater facility improvement completed in West Kelowna

The facility is now operational due to funding from the provincial and federal government

Members of Lake Country council have yet to announce if they’re seeking re-election

Council is divided on who will run for the next civic election

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road closed due to mud slide

No reopening time has been announced.

Update: Areas of Cawston/Keremeos on precautionary evacuation alert due to Snowy Mountain Fire

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Most Read