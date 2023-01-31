UPDATE: Highway 97 now open between Kamloops and Falkland

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.):
The road is now open after a vehicle incident between Kamloops and Falkland had closed portions of Highway 97.
There are still possible delays and DriveBC is advising drivers to slow down to 30 km/h as there will be flaggers on scene controlling traffic throughout the night.
ORIGINAL (11:40 a.m.)
All lanes have been closed on Highway 97 between Kamlooops and Falkland due to a vehicle incident at approximately 11:30 a.m.
A stretch of 0.9 kilometres has been closed off, between Duck Range Road and Monte Creek.
According to DriveBC, major delays are expected.
Emergency crews are already on scene, while a detour has been set up, through Barnhartvale Road.
