Traffic is backed up for long distances along Hwy. 97 on both sides of a motor vehicle incident between Summerland and Penticton. Estimated time of reopening is 10 p.m. (Steve Kidd - Black Press Media)

UPDATED: Time for re-opening Highway 97 near Penticton revised

Accident closes highway in both directions; reopening expected at 10 p.m.

Update 9:05 p.m.

According to DriveBC Highway 97 remains closed two kilometres north of Penticton due to a vehicle incident.

The estimated time of opening has been revised to 9:30 p.m.

************************

Update 9:01 p.m.

DriveB.C. has just announced Hwy. 97 is now expected to re-open at 9:30 p.m.

****************

Update 8:01 p.m.

RCMP are at the scene of an accident between Sage Mesa Drive and Wharf Street, three kilometres north of Penticton, on Highway 97.

According to DriveBC, an investigation is in progress and the estimated time of re-opening is 10 p.m.

Next update from DriveBC is expected at 9 p.m.

****************

6:34 p.m.

Highway 97 is closed between Penticton and Summerland because of a vehicle accident.

The accident occurred three kilometres north of Penticton and affects the highway from Sage Mesa Drive and Wharf Street, according to DriveBC.

The estimated time of reopening is not available and a detour route is not available.

More information will be posted as it is known.

6:40 p.m.

RCMP are now at the scene and an investigation is in progress.

The highway is expected to reopen this evening at 10 p.m.

Fate of accused in Canadian couple's 1987 killings in jury's hands

Kelowna Rocket invited to Hockey Canada National Under-17 Development Camp

The 16-year-old was selected by the Rockets 18th overall at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft

Kelowna RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

Last years inaugural campaign raised more than $12,000

Car window smashed with a bike in Kelowna

A staffer working in the area on the incident says vandalism is a reoccurring problem

Kelowna Mayor's walking tour of Rutland cancelled

Growing issues surrounding supportive housing leads to rescheduled meeting with concerned resident

Kelowna RCMP net traffickers in undercover op

The RCMP reported dozens of arrests in the investigation

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman's catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

Fate of accused in Canadian couple's 1987 killings in jury's hands

William Talbott’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

Vernon artist featured at Kelowna exhibit

Mariel Belanger one of three female indigenous artists

Hergott: Moral obligations and your will

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses wills and moral obligation

Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating

Rain delays repair of Shuswap road damaged in mudslide

Seymour Arm forest service road not expected to reopen until early next week

Cat badly hurt in animal trap was likely stuck for days, B.C. owner says

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg after being stuck in trap for days

Alleged Okanagan shoplifter tracked down by RCMP

Vernon retail store’s loss prevention officer’s description of suspect helps lead to arrest

