Highway 97 in Kelowna re-opens following police incident

Privacy screen up, all lanes closed

UPDATE:

All lanes have re-opened on Highway 97 in Kelowna following a police incident, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE: 11:45 p.m.

RCMP was seen rushing towards Gordon Place, Monday night, following an incident that shut down Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive.

It’s unclear what occurred just before 9 p.m., April 25. However, several officers had set up privacy screens in the northbound lanes of Harvey at Gordon.

Three BC Ambulances arrived at Gordon Place at about 10:30 p.m. according to witnesses on scene.

DriveBC is reporting the closure at Highway 97 and Gordon Avenue in Kelowna.

Gordon Place is supportive housing for 44 units for adults, including couples, aged 19 and older.

More to come.

ORIGINAL:

Highway 97 in Kelowna is closed in both directions at Gordon Drive following a serious incident.

A privacy screen has been placed in the northbound lane of Harvey Avenue. Multiple RCMP is on scene along with three B.C. ambulances. The incident reportedly happened just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Gordon Drive is closed southbound from Sutherland Avenue to Harvey and northbound from Gordon to Harvey.

