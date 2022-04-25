Highway 97 in Kelowna re-opens following police incident

UPDATE:
All lanes have re-opened on Highway 97 in Kelowna following a police incident, according to DriveBC.
CLEAR – #BCHwy97 Police Incident that had the road CLOSED between Ethel St. and Burtch Rd. All lanes have been reopened.#KelownaBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 26, 2022
_______
UPDATE: 11:45 p.m.
RCMP was seen rushing towards Gordon Place, Monday night, following an incident that shut down Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive.
It’s unclear what occurred just before 9 p.m., April 25. However, several officers had set up privacy screens in the northbound lanes of Harvey at Gordon.
Three BC Ambulances arrived at Gordon Place at about 10:30 p.m. according to witnesses on scene.
DriveBC is reporting the closure at Highway 97 and Gordon Avenue in Kelowna.
#BCHwy97 Police Incident has the road CLOSED between Ethel St. and Burtch Rd. Estimated time of opening is not available.
Please see: https://t.co/iYjpfiscdr#KelownaBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 26, 2022
Gordon Place is supportive housing for 44 units for adults, including couples, aged 19 and older.
More to come.
What appeared to be a vehicle incident, might have been an altercation between several individuals. However, @KelownaRCMP unable to comment at this time. @DriveBC is aware of Hwy97 closure.
— Jen Zielinski (she/her) (@Jen_zee) April 26, 2022
______
ORIGINAL:
Highway 97 in Kelowna is closed in both directions at Gordon Drive following a serious incident.
A privacy screen has been placed in the northbound lane of Harvey Avenue. Multiple RCMP is on scene along with three B.C. ambulances. The incident reportedly happened just before 9 p.m. Monday.
Gordon Drive is closed southbound from Sutherland Avenue to Harvey and northbound from Gordon to Harvey.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.