UPDATE: Highway 97 expected to be closed for up to four hours due to collision

RCMP say vehicle collision has also caused downed power lines around Beaver Lake Road

Kelowna RCMP are expecting Highway 97 to be closed around Beaver Lake Road for up to four hours due to a collision.

RCMP said the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon and there are downed powerlines blocking the road.

To help with congestion, RCMP are asking southbound traffic to bypass the accident by taking Glenmore Road and for northbound traffic to bypass the accident by taking John Hindle Drive.

Despite the powerlines being down, Fortis BC has confirmed all residents in the area still have electricity.

READ MORE: Highway 97 reopened after multi-vehicle collision in West Kelowna

According to Drive BC, emergency vehicles are on scene and an assesment is in progress.

It’s not known how the accident happened or if anyone is injured from the collision.

To remain up-to-date on the road conditions, you can visit Drive BC’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Some kids won't be on board North Okanagan school buses in new year

