Highway 97 is closed north of Vernon due to a multi-vehicle crash. (DriveBC map)

Snow is causing several crashes around the region.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle accident north of Vernon, between Irish Creek and Grandview Flats roads.

There was reports of a vehicle rollover near Enderby earlier Wednesday morning.

Updates will be posted as they become available.

