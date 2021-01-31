Highway 97 closed, power out in Okanagan community

Highway 97 north of Vernon remains closed in both directions Sunday morning, Jan. 31, following downed power lines across the highway that occured Saturday evening, the result of a motor-vehicle incident.
AIM Roads tweeted Sunday morning, just after 8:30, that the road is expected to reopen at around 11 a.m.
*Vehicle Incident – Jan 30, 2021*#BCHwy97 at Westside Rd, #Vernon. Hydro lines down over roadway. Assessment in progress. All lanes closed. Watch for emergency vehicles. Updates at https://t.co/aBvunpxWh0. @DriveBC @TranBC #Falkland pic.twitter.com/Umbk9btcwB
— AIMRoads (@AimRoads) January 31, 2021
**UPDATE** All lanes continue to remain closed and estimated time of opening has moved to 11am. Keep watching @DriveBC for updates on this event.
— AIMRoads (@AimRoads) January 31, 2021
Meanwhile, about 1,000 Spallumcheen residents remain without power as a result of the incident. A Hydro crew is expected to arrive on-scene at about 10 a.m.