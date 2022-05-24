(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Fatal collision involving cyclist on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision

A section of Highway 97 between Kelowna and Lake Country was closed for several hours Monday morning (May 24) following a fatal collision.

RCMP confirmed a cyclist and a vehicle collided just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Old Vernon Highway at Highway 97.

The intersection was shut down and the highway was reduced to one lane while emergency crews were on the scene.

Pedestrians and motorists were told to avoid the area while police investigated the incident.

Any witnesses are being asked to come forward, and contact RCMP at 250-762-3300.

