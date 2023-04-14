UPDATE: Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls reopens after multi-vehicle incident

Update: 4:25 p.m.
DriveBC reports that Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls has reopened in both directions following a multi-vehicle incident earlier on Friday afternoon, April 14.
During the closure, motorists were directed to a detour via Oliver Ranch Road.
✅ CLEAR #BCHwy97 – Vehicle incident in #OkanaganFalls at Alba Rd has cleared the highway. Both directions have re-opened. #OliverBC #PentictonBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 14, 2023
Original: 3:20 p.m.
Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls is closed in both directions Friday, April 14, following a multi-vehicle incident.
DriveBC says Alba Road has been closed since roughly 2:30 p.m.
A detour is available via Oliver Ranch Road.
DriveBC’s next update will be made available after 3:30 p.m.
