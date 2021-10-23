The approximate location of a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Penticton that’s causing delays, according to DriveBC. (Google image)

The approximate location of a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Penticton that’s causing delays, according to DriveBC. (Google image)

Highway 97 near Penticton closed in both directions due to vehicle incident

Vehicle incident occurred just south of Sandhill Road

A vehicle incident on Highway 97 has closed the highway in both directions one kilometre south of Penticton.

According to DriveBC, at about 1:30 p.m., reports were received of the incident, which occurred just south of Sandhill Road. Emergency vehicles are on scene, and motorists are told to expect major delays in the area and watch for traffic control.

An estimated time of reopening is not yet available.

More to come.

Read more: Havoc at Trout Creek convenience store

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Baldwin was told gun was ‘cold’ before movie set shooting

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Westbank First Nation wins excellence in community forestry award

KLO Leadership students gave tours of the school’s wellness walk and modular farm to public officials, media, and younger students during Green Day at École KLO Middle School earlier this year. (Contributed)
Kelowna middle schoolers embrace modular farming

(Black Press Media file)
Cat dies after allegedly ingesting rodenticide, Kelowna SPCA issues warning

Administration headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools located in Kelowna. (File photo)
Kelowna Foundry, school district partner on Indigenous student support initiative