Highway 97 closed again due to wildfire

Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland is being shut down due to wildfires

UPDATE: 6:00 p.m.

Highway 97 is closed again between Peachland and Summerland due to wildfires burning in the region.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

———-

ORIGINAL:

Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland is open to one lane of traffic in both directions.

A reduced speed of 60 km/hr is in effect.

According to DriveBC, motorists should expect travel delays as firefighters and crews are working in the area.

RELATED: Fire crews build guard around Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland

Motorists are being warned of significant delays and to watch for fire crews in the area.

An alternate route via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3 is in place for motorists travelling from Kelowna to the South Okanagan.

RELATED: Wildfire near Peachland still smoldering, holds at 500 hectares

On Wednesday afternoon, the highway was closed as the result of a wildfire in the area.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire crews build guard around Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland

Just Posted

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire grows to 340 hectares

BC Wildfire is on scene of what is being called the Good Creek blaze

Kelowna firefighters respond to grass fire on Dilworth Mountain

Blaze reported on Omineca Place

Highway 97 closed again due to wildfire

Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland is being shut down due to wildfires

Progress made on fires above West Kelowna

A cluster of three fires are burning above West Kelowna

Wildfire near Peachland puts 150 people on evacuation alert

Peachland - Evacuation orders have been issued for Brent Road and Highway 97 South properties

Wildfire near Peachland puts 150 people on evacuation alert

Peachland - Evacuation orders have been issued for Brent Road and Highway 97 South properties

On the street: Kelowna reacts to 2018 wildfires

BC Wildfire is working with local departments to battle multiple blazes near Kelowna.

World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki

No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

The BC Review Board could not determine whether Gabriel Klein, 21, is fit to stand trial

Update: Size of large fire near Keremeos unknown

Two significant fires are burning in the Lower Similkameen, smoke can be seen as far away as Osoyoos

Penticton bans open burning

Temporary fire ban takes effect noon Friday

Man shot dead in Oliver home

RCMP major crime unit investigating after 58-year-old man was shot and killed

Syrian refugees fear for lives at home

Former head of Salmon Arm Refugee Coalition says Canada should be doing more

Shuswap’s first Syrian refugee wants world to stop dictatorship

Six of nine refugee families remain in Salmon Arm, all settling well ‘in paradise’

Most Read