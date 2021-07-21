(DriveBC)

(DriveBC)

Highway 97A between Enderby and Sicamous closed due to forest fire

The current detour in effect is Highway 97B

Highway 97A between Enderby and Sicamous is closed due to a forest fire burning between Emeny Road and Sicamous Creek Frontage Road.

According to DriveBC, the 28.2 km stretch is closed just five km north of Enderby to Sicamous, and there is “no estimated time of reopening.” The next DriveBC update is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

More to come.

READ MORE: Highway 3 closed for new wildfire between Keremeos and Osoyoos

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Jeff Bezos’s comments on workers after spaceflight draws rebuke
Next story
VIDEO: Family of slain Indigenous man confront RCMP in Campbell River

Just Posted

The BC Wine and Food Truck Feast will take place on Aug. 7 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
BC Wine and Food Trucks Feast making a comeback in Kelowna

An escort who gave her name as SB is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.A recent report says that some sex trade workers are choosing to work in the industry as their own choice as it is more lucrative and rewarding than low-paying service industry jobs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Pandemic forces Kelowna sex workers turn to unsafe survival tactics to make money

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The first use of OMG was in 1917

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire pictured from Osoyoos on July 20. (Brenda Lee photo)
Incoming winds expected to increase wildfire activity in the B.C. Interior