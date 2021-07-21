Highway 97A between Enderby and Sicamous closed due to forest fire

The current detour in effect is Highway 97B

Highway 97A between Enderby and Sicamous is closed due to a forest fire burning between Emeny Road and Sicamous Creek Frontage Road.

According to DriveBC, the 28.2 km stretch is closed just five km north of Enderby to Sicamous, and there is “no estimated time of reopening.” The next DriveBC update is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

REMINDER – CLOSED #BCHwy97A – Due to a wildfire between the #BCHwy97B junction and Sicamous Creek Frontage Rd south of #Sicamous. No estimated time of reopening. Detour via #BCHwy97B. Next update time at 9:30 AM.

More info: https://t.co/My0ouWACIn pic.twitter.com/8THWGYlTQ1 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 21, 2021

More to come.

READ MORE: Highway 3 closed for new wildfire between Keremeos and Osoyoos

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan