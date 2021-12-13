A Langford homeowner helped West Shore RCMP catch a car thief along McCallum Road. (Black Press file photo)

UPDATE: Crash that closed Highway 97A closed north of Enderby cleared

Vehicle incident had road closed in both directions

UPDATE:

Traffic is moving again after a crash stalled motorists near Enderby Monday afternoon.

Highway 97A was closed north of the city shortly before 4 p.m. A vehicle incident was reported at Fenton Road by Drive BC. But residents in the area said the crash was closer to Glenmary and Brickyard Roads.

The incident was cleared by 4:30 p.m.

…………………..

ORIGINAL:

A vehicle incident has closed down Highway 97A near Enderby.

Both lanes are closed at Fenton Road, just north of Enderby near the Highway 97B junction.

DriveBC says emergency crews are on scene to expect delays.

READ MORE: Charges laid in Vernon stabbing

READ MORE: Young Enderby man missing

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ShuswapTransportation

Previous story
Kelowna International Airport issues updated travel guide for flights’ return
Next story
Update: Abandoned Kelowna house fire considered suspicious

Just Posted

Duo Gelato joins the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra for some seasonal laughs this weekend. (Contributed)
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra adds humour to holiday shows

Fire at abandoned home. (Brennan Phillips/ Black Press Media)
Update: Abandoned Kelowna house fire considered suspicious

A COVID-19 testing facility at Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed/WhiteCap RSC)
Kelowna International Airport issues updated travel guide for flights’ return

The company behind the truck caught on dashcam passing on a double yellow on Highway 5A on Dec. 9 has had their lisence suspended according to Transportation Minister Rob Fleming. (Jim Beckett - Facebook)
Company has B.C. operating licence suspended after truck caught driving dangerously on Hwy 5A