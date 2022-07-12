Highway 97A north of Vernon is closed due to an incident that occurred shortly after 12 p.m. Detours are in effect. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Highway north of Vernon partially opened following fatal crash

Northbound traffic detoured, southbound highway access now open

UPDATE 3 p.m.:

Southbound traffic is now moving along Highway 97A following a fatal crash north of Vernon.

Northbound traffic is still being detoured along Greenhow Road, above the Kamloops intersection.

The incident, involving a dump truck and pickup truck, is still being investigated by RCMP.

Southbound traffic from Kamloops is not affected.

………………

ORIGINAL 12 p.m.:

Highway 97A at the north end of Swan Lake is closed due to a motor-vehicle collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck.

DriveBC says the incident is between the start of Highway 97A and Greenhow Road.

Assessment is in progress.

All traffic is being detoured via Greenhow Road.

Southbound traffic from Kamloops is not affected.

An update is expected at 1:30 p.m.

