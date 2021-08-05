Highway 97A reopened on Thursday, Aug. 5. (CSRD photo)

Highway 97A reopened on Thursday, Aug. 5. (CSRD photo)

Highway 97A reopens after closure due to Two Mile wildfire

DriveBC announced the reopening around 9 a.m. on Aug. 5

Travelling south from Sicamous will no longer require a detour.

Highway 97A has reopened after a lengthy closure due to the Two Mile Road wildfire.

DriveBC announced the reopening around 9 a.m. on Aug. 5, alongside a travel advisory between Mara Heights Road and Mervyn Road.

Traffic may not stop inside that stretch of the highway and motorists must follow the orders of traffic control in the area.

Read more: Highway 97A near Sicamous expected to reopen on Thursday

Read more: Golf Tour 2021: Tongue-in-cheek Shuswap tournament a source of lifelong friendships

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous

Previous story
Some North Westside residents refusing to leave as wildfire threatens homes
Next story
‘We lost Greenville.’ Wildfire decimates California town

Just Posted

(Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
2-vehicle collision stalls traffic at Harvey and Dilworth in Kelowna

Photo: Laurie Tritschler
July Mountain wildfire burns 4,300 hectares

Area resident Dan Newcomb captured BC Wildfire Services actioning the south end of Monte Lake around 11:30 a.m. (Dan Newcomb - Facebook)
UPDATE: Okanagan Indian Band expands evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake wildfire

UBCO researchers have worked to Indigenize a set of wildlife conservation principles and policies that have guided wildlife management decisions in Canada and the United States for decades. (Contributed/UBCO)
UBCO researchers help weave Indigenous-led policy into wildlife conservation model