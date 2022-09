The incident happened just before 4 p.m.

A vehicle incident has closed the westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Highway 97C.

The incident was reported just before 4 p.m., Wednesday near the Pennask Summit. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

According to drivers on Highway 97C, it is raining and water is pooling on the road.

It’s unclear when the westbound lanes will reopen. There is no detour available.

READ MORE: New fire northeast of Kelowna’s Big White

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsHighway 97Okanagan