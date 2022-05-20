Highway 97C reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Incident closed highway in both directions at Loon Lake

Highway 97C between Kelowna and Merritt was closed for just under an hour in both directions due to a multi-vehicle incident Friday afternoon.

DriveBC first reported the closure around 12:30p.m. on May 20. The incident occurred around Loon Lake Road, 34 kilometres west of Pennask Summit.

Traffic began moving again at around 1:15p.m., with the right-hand lane remaining closed westbound.

It is not yet known the severity of the incident.

DriveBC is set to release more updates at 2p.m.

car accidentHighway 97Traffic