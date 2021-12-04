Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Highway 99 reopens to essential traffic following Dec. 1 mudslide

Drivers are warned the road can close if conditions change

Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet is open once again after crews cleared a “significant” mudslide across the highway near Duffy Lake.

Travel restrictions are in place for the route. Only smaller vehicles like regular-sized cars, trucks, SUVs and vans under a gross weight of 14,500 kilograms can take Highway 99. Commercial vehicles cannot safely take the road at this time.

The road has been closed since the slide on Dec. 1. Highway 99 was one of the many highways closed by mudslides during the Nov. 14 storm. A slide near Duffy Lake claimed the lives of five people.

READ MORE: RCMP recover bodies of 3 men from mudslide near Lillooet, 1 man still missing

The Ministry of Transportation warned drivers that Highway 99 may be open, but it could be closed at any time if weather and road conditions change. Highway 99 is a steep, narrow mountainous road with sharp curves. Crews will be working on the roadway

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while driving and any non-essential travel is prohibited. For up-to-date road conditions, visit DriveBC.ca.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Flood

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline set to restart after weeks shutdown
Next story
UPDATE: Transport truck incident on Highway 1 west of Sicamous cleared

Just Posted

RCMPin Kelowna is investigating the cause of an incident that saw a garage go on fire. (Heather Friesen/ Kelowna Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP investigating the cause of a garage fire

Vancouver-based comedian Ed Hill is set to arrive in the Okanagan to perform after the release of his Amazon Prime special. (Brandon Hart photo)
Vancouver-based comedian Ed Hill ready to connect with Okanagan audiences

Eric Norkum sending a rock roll with Kelowna in the background (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna mountain bikers shred Knox Moutain in the dark

The propeller of a motorized boat encrusted with invasive mussels. Zebra and Quagga mussels can thrive in tiny crevices and even inside outboard motors, meaning very thorough cleaning is required to prevent their spread. (Contributed)
Okanagan water briefs: B.C. invasive mussel protection efforts find traction