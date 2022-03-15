DriveBC webcam in Rogers Pass.

Highway closed between Golden and Revelstoke

The highway is closed for avalanche control work

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Golden and Revelstoke, due to planned avalanche control work, says DriveBC.

Work is between Townley St and 14th St N for 142.5 km. Watch for traffic control when travelling.

No detour is available.

The closure is expected to be in effect until 2 p.m. PDT, or 3 p.m. MDT, at which time an update will be posted to DriveBC.

TransCanada

