The highway close to Field. (DriveBC Webcam)

Highway closed east of Golden due to vehicle incident

There is no current estimated time of reopening

Highway 1 is closed east of Golden near Field due to a vehicle incident, DriveBC is reporting.

The incident occurred between Yoho Valley Rd – Takakkaw Falls and the B.C./Alberta border for 9.4 km.

An assessment is currently in progress.

The highway is closed in both directions, with no estimated time of re-opening. An updates is expected at 4:30 p.m. local time.

Expect delays.

