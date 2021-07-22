Highway closed east of Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Revelstoke in Glacier National Park due to a vehicle incident.
At this time DriveBC is reporting that there is no estimated time of reopening, however there will be another update at 5 p.m.
CLOSED – #BCHwy1 Due to a vehicle incident approximately 15km east of the Rogers Pass Summit. No estimated time of reopening, no detour available. Next update at 5:00 PM PDT.
More info: https://t.co/sUyQi2SvXY pic.twitter.com/T0wjF9xyeB
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 22, 2021
