Highway closed east of Revelstoke

A view of Highway 1 east of Revelstoke at around 8 a.m., Nov. 28. The highway is currently closed until 2 p.m. for avalanche control. (DriveBC) A lovely dump of snow overnight is quickly turning to slush as the snow turned to rain this morning. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to avalanche control.

Though the operation was originally scheduled for intermittent closures, at this point the highway is fully closed until at least 2 p.m.

DriveBC announced the closure at around 3:30 a.m., Nov. 28.

A new winter storm warning was issued by Environment Canada for Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, on Sunday morning, with expected snowfall of 30-40 cm throughout the day, until tonight.

There is a risk of freezing rain this morning and heavy rain below summit level this afternoon and evening.

This is the second winter storm warning in a matter of days, with 30-40 cm of snow falling on the highway on Thursday/Friday as well.

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenRevelstokeSnowTransCanada