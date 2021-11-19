Highway closures cause issues at Central Okanagan recycling centres

Due to the unprecedented flooding and highway closures throughout B.C., collection of glass and styrofoam packaging is temporarily on hold at most recycling depots in the Central Okanagan.

Starting Monday, Nov. 22, glass and styrofoam packaging (both white and colored) will no longer be collected at the following depot locations until normal operations resume:

•Glenmore Landfill recycle depot

•Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre

•Boucherie Bottle depot

•Traders Cove transfer station

•North Westside Road transfer station

•All Columbia Bottle depot locations

•Winfield Bottle depot

•Peachland Public Works bottle depot

With transportation corridors compromised due to road closures, Recycle BC cannot currently move these materials from receiving facilities to end markets in the Lower Mainland. For now, residents are encouraged to keep glass and Styrofoam stored safely at home until full depot service can resume.

Residents can still take paper, cardboard, containers (plastic and metal), plastic bags and overwrap, and other flexible plastic packaging to depots. These are materials that can be baled and stored in a more compact manner at receiving facilities.

ecycle BC indicated the situation is evolving rapidly. It is unknown at this time how long this change will be required. Additional measures may be needed be in the coming days pr weeks if shipping issues continue longer term.

For further information, please visit rdco.com/recycle or contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at recycle@rdco.com or call 250.469.6250.

