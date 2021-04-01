Highway crash involving semi and boat gnarls Vernon traffic

Traffic backed up to weigh scales on Hwy. 97 northbound lanes

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a vehicle T-boned by a semi on Highway 97 north of Vernon.

It appears a boat and trailer were struck by the semi.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are on scene at Meadowlark Road where the crash is affecting northbound traffic.

Traffic is backed up to the weigh stations around one kilometre south of the scene.

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi has slowed northbound traffic on Highway 97A, April 1, 2021. (Jacob Regamey - Facebook)

More to come.

READ MORE: ‘Is this your generator?’ North Okanagan RCMP

READ MORE: Mission Possible: Vernon challenged to support local

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.