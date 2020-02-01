Highway from Merritt to Hope closed for flooding and debris

Camera from Drive BC on the closed stretch of Highway 5. (Drive BC)

The southbound lanes have reopened, no estimated time for the northbound lanes to reopen

The Coquihalla and Highway 97C have been closed due to significant flooding and debris on the road.

As of 10:40 a.m. the southbound lanes have been cleared and reopened for travel, although caution is still advised.

Assessment of the extent of the flooding and the estimated time for when roads will be reopened is currently underway by DriveBC.

UPDATE #BCHwy5 SB is OPEN between Othello Rd. and #MerrittBC due to debris on the road and flooding. NB remains CLOSED. Assessment in progress, no current detour available. Next update is 12pm. #HopeBC

For more info: https://t.co/RDVlF1zVuv — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 1, 2020

The closure stretches from Merritt for both Highway 5 and 97C, and south to Exit 183 for Peers Creek Road.

There is no current time for when the northbound lanes will be open again for travel.

Travellers trying to make their way from Vancouver will need to take an alternate route to Hope along Highway 3, which is currently open to traffic.

