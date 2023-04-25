Highway traffic slowed south of Enderby due to vehicle incident

Update: 4:30 p.m.
DriveBC reports a vehicle incident on Highway 97A south of Enderby has been cleared, and traffic patterns have returned to normal.
Original:
A vehicle incident is slowing traffic on Highway 97A south of Enderby.
DriveBC reports the incident is about six kilometres south of Enderby. Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, DriveBC reported that the highway was closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles, but in an update around 3:30 p.m., DriveBC said the highway was now reduced to single lane alternating traffic.
The vehicle incident is between Stepney Road and 1st Avenue.
DriveBC advises drivers to expect minor delays.