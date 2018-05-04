Landslide causes Highway 97 to split in Peachland

Highway 97 is open in both directions after the asphalt split on Highway 97 following a landslide

Morning commuters are being warned of a washout in Peachland that is affecting traffic on Highway 97.

The road is reporteded to be split at the intersection of Highway 97 and Princeton Avenue; however the highway is open in both directions.

RELATED: Landslide blocks road access in Peachland

On Thursday, the District of Peachland issued a statement regarding a landslide on Princeton Avenue.

The street was closed between Columbia Street and Somerset Avenue, and an alternate route is suggested from Highway 97, Renfrew Road, Highway Lane and Lipsett Avenue to access Columbia Street.

According to those on scene, the landslide washed down Princeton Ave., plugging a culvert, causing water to re-route and slippage in the the pavement.

Construction crews are on scene dealing with the issue.

