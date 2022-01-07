Highways 3 and 5 closed again due to winter weather

DriveBC’s webcams show the current snow and rain conditions along the Coquihalla. (DriveBC)

Winter conditions have once again cut off the travel between the Interior and Lower Mainland.

Highway 3 is closed between the second avalanche gate and the Allison Pass Summit east of Hope due to a high avalanche hazard. There is no available estimated time for reopening as crews are currently assessing the risk.

Avalanche control work on Highway 5A will close the route between Round Lake Road and Beaver Lane starting at 1 p.m. for at least two hours.

Finally, multiple issues on the Coquihalla Highway have closed that road. Freezing rain between the start of Highway 5 and Exit 286 at Merritt for 104 kilometres has closed the road with no detour and an estimated update on conditions on Saturday.

A vehicle incident also closed the highway near the start of Highway 5 and Exit 183, north of Hope. Crews are assessing the incident and no update is currently available on when the road will reopen.

Highway 5 is still limited to commercial vehicles only while work remains underway to repair the route following the devastating flooding in November.

