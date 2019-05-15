Hiker evacuated from Knox Mountain Park

Fire, police rescue injured hiker from Knox Mountain Park

  • May. 15, 2019 4:00 p.m.
  • News

Update: 5:20 p.m.

The hiker who fell from a Knox Mountain trail has been evacuated by ambulance, being brought down the mountain via stretcher on the Kelowna fire department’s Gator all-terrain vehicle. Reports are she struck her head during the fall, but she did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Update: 4:39 p.m.

RCMP on scene at Knox Mountain have confirmed that victim is an in injured female hiker with no life threatening injuries.

The victim is being brought down from the mountain, and will be moved onto a boat for transport.

Rescue crews are headed to Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna for a high-angle rescue.

A call came in just before 4 p.m. this afternoon (May 16) that a woman had fallen down a steep slope, above the trail to Paul’s Tomb. The report indicated the woman might have head injuries.

Kelowna firefighters have set up a command post at Poplar Point, and are walking in to assess the situation.

The Capital News has a reporter on the way. This story will be updated as we have more details.

