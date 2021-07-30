UPDATE: Hiker falls injuring knee in Bear Creek Provincial Park

The hiker will need to be rescued by using a stretcher

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

The hiker who fell while in Bear Creek Provincial Park, off Westside Road, has been rescued and taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

———

A person who was hiking up Bear Creek Provincial Park near the waterfalls has fallen and dislocated their knee.

The incident happened about 12:20 p.m., Friday.

West Kelowna fire crews and BC Ambulance are on scene of Bear Creek Provincial Park off Westside Road to assist with the rescue.

The victim is about 10 minutes from the parking lot up a trail and will need to be brought out in a stretcher.

More to come.

