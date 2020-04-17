Hikers asked to avoid northern Mt. Boucherie as wildfire prevention work begins

Hikers are encouraged to stay on the primary, southbound trail through the park

The City of West Kelowna is asking hikers to avoid sections Mount Boucherie as crews conduct forest fire mitigation work over the next two to three weeks.

Crews will be present in the north section of the park, as well as the area around Eain Lamont Park, off Lakeview Cove Road and Trevor Drive.

“Hikers are encouraged to stay on the primary, southbound trail through the park, leading from the main parking lot, instead of using the paths to the north and west. Please use caution in the park, obey signs, avoid work staging areas and watch for crews and equipment,” reads a statement from the city.

Park-goers are also asked to continue maintaining a safe social distance of two meters or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan politicians join forces to ensure economic strength following pandemic

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.