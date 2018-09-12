photo:Facebook

Hiking Mount Eneas after the wildfire in Peachland

A hike to see the ‘resilience of nature’ is set for Thursday

A walk to touch the trail that was once set ablaze during the Mount Eneas wildfire that lit the night sky an ominous shade of red.

Martyne Boutot is leading a 9.2 kilometre hike on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. to “witness first-hand the devastation wrought about by fire and the surprising resilience of nature.”

RELATED: Hiking in Peachland is about to get a lot easier

The hikers will climb the Fur Brigade Trail in Peachland to see where the fire scorched the ground and for the views of Okanagan Lake.

For more information contact Martyne Boutot on Facebook.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jagmeet Singh says he and NDP must do better at communicating with Canadians
Next story
Newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams

Just Posted

Hiking Mount Eneas after the wildfire in Peachland

A hike to see the ‘resilience of nature’ is set for Thursday

Former Kelowna chamber president launches mayoral bid

Tom Dyas has announced his is running for Kelowna Mayor

Kelowna mayor seeking provincial support for homelessness plan at UBCM

Colin Basran success of Journey Home Strategy requires provincial funding

Liberal MLA questions B.C.’s new rural political party, NDP ties

Proportional representation may draw out more fringe political parties

Parents ‘shocked and horrified’ by Glenrosa PAC theft

Theft shakes parents at Central Okanagan schools

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

Princeton man charged with assault after attack on 91-year-old man

A Princeton man was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, break and enter… Continue reading

B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Company will pull bus service from western Canada this fall

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Brother and sister work in Williams Lake and Langley RCMP detachments

Braun accepts plea deal from City of Penticton

The Penticton resident accepted before the commencement of his trial

White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

OIB hosts IndGenius Science Literacy Day on Sept. 22

The free family event takes place at New Horizons from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Most Read