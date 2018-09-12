Hiking Mount Eneas after the wildfire in Peachland

A hike to see the ‘resilience of nature’ is set for Thursday

A walk to touch the trail that was once set ablaze during the Mount Eneas wildfire that lit the night sky an ominous shade of red.

Martyne Boutot is leading a 9.2 kilometre hike on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. to “witness first-hand the devastation wrought about by fire and the surprising resilience of nature.”

The hikers will climb the Fur Brigade Trail in Peachland to see where the fire scorched the ground and for the views of Okanagan Lake.

