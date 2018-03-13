Hit and run investigated in Vernon

Police are investigating a hit and run after two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries last week.

On Wednesday, March 7, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a hit and run incident in the area of 39th Avenue and 36th Street. It is alleged that a grey Hyundai van struck a grey Honda Civic with the occupants of the van fleeing the scene and leaving the van behind.

Police responded to the area and found the van un-occupied which was registered to a 28-year-old Vernon female. The two occupants of the Honda Civic were treated for minor injuries by BC Ambulance and transported to the nearest medical facility as a precaution.

“Investigators have since learned the registered owner made a report to the RCMP shortly after the incident occurred that her vehicle was allegedly taken without her consent,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “The investigation into this matter is on-going and the registered owner of the van could be facing possible motor vehicle act charges.”

Witness reports also suggest a white Pontiac Grand Am may have been involved as it picked up the occupants of the van and drove away.

If anyone has any information regarding this collision and the occupants involved, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.