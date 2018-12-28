HITCHED: Prepare for your big day with this wedding event

Hitched, put on by Black Press Media, takes place Jan. 6

Get the taste of what your real wedding will look and feel like with a new Black Press bridal fair in Kelowna.

Hitched, which will be held Jan. 6 at Okanagan College features 30 vendors in a more interactive scene, said events co-ordinator Sheri Jackson.

“We are kind of making it like a reception, it’s a very interactive event, as opposed to vendors setting up their booths and waiting for people to buy their stuff,” she said.

The venue will have wine tastings, food, a live cooking demonstration from Start Fresh Kitchen, a performance and Axe Monkeys will be on site for brides and grooms to let out any pent up wedding planning frustration. Winners of an axe throwing contest will earn a trip to Las Vegas for two, a two night stay at the Vegas Belagio -Paris Hotel, a limo to the hotel, dining in the dark at the black out restaurant, and two tickets to any show of the lucky winners choice.

READ MORE: 2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

A honeymoon package will also be given out to the public. By completing a booth passport, participants will be entered for a chance to win a three-night stay at the brand new Prestige Oceanfront Resort in Sooke. The package includes two free return tickets from Kelowna to Victoria, one-week free valet parking at the Kelowna Airport and a $100 meal voucher.

Attendees at the fair will need to visit select exhibitors in an attempt to answer secret questions to successfully complete their travel passport. Answers and questions will be revealed on the event day. All passports must be stamped in full to gain successful entry to the contest.

The event will simulate an actual wedding reception with a real ceremony to boot.

READ MORE: How to do an Okanagan wedding for $10,000

“Our plan is to try to eliminate the stress by having a one stop shop for the planning, or at the very least plant a few seeds to grow the vision that they already have for their special day. From the venue to the wine, the food and the flowers, we have it all covered! The atmosphere will have a wedding reception feel to it, with a live cooking presentation, wine tasting, still models dressed in complete wedding gowns and tuxedos, men dressed in kilts, and a vow renewal ceremony,” Jackson said.

Black Press decided to hold a show in the Okanagan, because of the success of the similar fair on Vancouver Island, and the Okanagan is a popular wedding destination.

Admission is free and it’s open to the public. If you’re not getting married, feel free to take a look around, as event planning services will be there for multiple events, not just weddings, Jackson said.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’ll go off without a hitch,” she said with a wink.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Updated: Mother and son lost everything in Riva Ridge mobile home fire

Just Posted

Okanagan Sun name new head coach

Jamie Boreham will fill the shoes for the upcoming season

Police searching for meat thief who brandished weapon at Safeway employees

The man allegedly waved a knife at store staff

Kelowna man faces charges after urinating on bylaw vehicle

The man resisted arrest last night, and additional backup was required

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Wolf cull could have repercussions in the Okanagan

Over the past decade, hunters have been reporting more sightings of wolves in the area.

Top videos for 2018: The legalization of cannabis

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

17 charges laid against B.C. man in Lower Mainland hit-and-run spree

Police have renewed their plea for dash cam or security camera footage.

Alberta woman returned to Canada after arrest in China

Sarah McIver’s arrest followed those of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

HITCHED: Prepare for your big day with this wedding event

Hitched, put on by Black Press Media, takes place Jan. 6

Letterkenny’s Kelowna return hilarious

Okanagan fans flock to second comedic performance of the year

Fashion Fridays: 10 fashion mistakes all women make

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Trudeau says it’s worth ‘pointing out’ similarities between Scheer and Harper

The Liberal party put the Harper stamp on Scheer the day he was elected leader of the Conservative party

‘Canapux’ may be next to ease B.C.’s heavy oil shipping pressure

Polymer-packaged pucks float, plastic can be recycled

Medical emergency results in fatal accident near Vernon

Shuswap man suspected of having heart attack in vehicle crashes, unable to be revived

Most Read