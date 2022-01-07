Hitting the ‘slopes’ on Knox Mountain in Kelowna

Skiiers were using the road to skin up and lap sections of Knox Mountian (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News) Skiiers skinned or hiked up to access fresh snow on Knox Mountain (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News) Skiiers reported silky powdery turns on Knox mountain (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News) Skiiers made fresh turns near Apex trail, above Pauls’s Tomb on Knox Mountain (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News) Photo was taken Jan. 7 from the top of Apex trail, Knox Mountain (Frances Clayton/Submitted)

Skiiers have taken advantage of the fresh powder in the Okanagan.

Knox Mountain in central Kelowna has become an unorthodox backcountry ski location for locals after the latest snowfall.

Skiiers skin up and then ride down the “silky powder,” said a local enjoying the stoke while out for a night ski on Jan. 6.

It is important to follow safety protocols, have all the necessary gear and an understanding of snow science before venturing out for a backcountry rip.

