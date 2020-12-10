Hockey community stands on its head to support Shuswap girl with cancer

The hockey community, among others, is upside down with enthusiasm about a fundraiser for the Krawczyk family in Salmon Arm.
The #handstandforhalle campaign launched by chordoma spine cancer survivor Kyle Blanleil, former Salmon Arm Silverback Mitch Carefoot and their friends is drawing support from NHL and Junior A teams alike.
Among the donors are the owners of the Silverbacks who have donated $10,000.
#handstandforhalle https://t.co/msCBkoIlsC
— Red Wings HC (@HCRedWings) December 10, 2020
The funds go to help 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk go to Pittsburgh, likely for six months, to undergo three surgeries to remove rapidly growing tumours from her top two vertebrae and behind her nose. The tumours are from a rare, one-in-20-million cancer called ‘poorly differentiated chordoma,’ similar to what Blanleil suffered from.
Blanleil was told when he was 19 that he had five years to live, four of them in a wheelchair but, thanks to a life-saving surgery, he’s 35 now, healthy and cancer-free.
See some great handstand attempts at #handstandforhalle videos on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Along with being fun to watch, they lead to the Help for Halle gofundme page.
