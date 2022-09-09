Charlie Hodge is seeking re-election to Kelowna council. (File photo/Capital News)

Charlie Hodge is seeking re-election to Kelowna council. (File photo/Capital News)

Hodge ‘good to go’ in re-election bid for Kelowna council

‘There are a lot of things we haven’t completed yet as a council that I would like to see get done’

Charlie Hodge is looking for another term on Kelowna council.

“I’m feeling great and ready to go,” said Hodge. “There are a lot of things we haven’t completed yet as a council that I would like to see get done.”

Hodge added he sees his job on council as representing the average person.

“That’s been my role, the voice of the people. That’s always been my strength.”

He said there are several items he would like to see through over the next four years, including building the Kelowna Community Campus (KCC), and developing the North End Plan.

“As a council, we’ve worked really hard to get them to a point where it’s a reality that the next council is going to have to deal with,” explained Hodge.

He added that rather than having to get everybody up to speed, it would be ideal to have any returning councillors help mentor any newly-elected councillors to complete those projects.

“I think the KCC is the highest priority because of our seniors and the North End is going to be a major contributor to our future.”

Hodge added solutions must also be found to bring down crime rates in the city as well as finding ways to help those experiencing homelessness.

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor will seek re-election

READ MORE: Murder case out of Kelowna suburbia back in Supreme court

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaMunicipal election

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Murder case out of Kelowna suburbia back in Supreme court
Next story
B.C. woman’s ‘traumatizing’ sexual assault probe at UBCO leads to human rights complaint

Just Posted

Advance voting opportunities for B.C. municipal elections are Oct. 5,8,12,13, and 14. (Photo/Black Press Media)
32 candidates vying for Kelowna council as filing deadlines close in Central Okanagan

Manager David Habib stands in front of one of the bars inside the Liquid Zoo in downtown Kelowna (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Kelowna nightclub manager in the race for mayor

A former UBCO RA is calling for changes to the school’s sexual misconduct policy. (File)
B.C. woman’s ‘traumatizing’ sexual assault probe at UBCO leads to human rights complaint

Charlie Hodge is seeking re-election to Kelowna council. (File photo/Capital News)
Hodge ‘good to go’ in re-election bid for Kelowna council