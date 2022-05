A crash involving two vehicles and a trailer has delayed traffic on Enterprise.

The crash occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. on May 23 at the intersection of Spall and Enterprise.

The trailer is blocking traffic through the intersection but does not appear damaged.

Both vehicles incurred significant damage and will require a tow truck.

