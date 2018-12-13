Holiday recycling rules in Kelowna

Do you know how to responsibly recycle this holiday season?

Your donations can help the Mission Christmas Bureau ensure there are presents under the tree for those in need.

This year curbside waste collection will be affected during the Christmas-New Year’s holiday period.

Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Christmas Day, Tuesday Dec. 25, or New Year’s Day, Tuesday Jan. 1. As a result, curbside pick-up moves ahead one day during the last week of December and first week of January.

During these weeks only, residents who normally have collection on Tuesday should put their carts at the curb on Wednesday. Wednesday collection will be on Thursday, Thursday collection on Friday, and Friday collection on Saturday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Jan. 5.The weekday collection schedule returns to normal on Monday, Jan. 7. View regionaldistrict.com/recycle for details.

The Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna will not be affected by holiday closures and will be open as usual Friday to Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

The Traders Cove Transfer Station just off Westside Road will be open Wednesday December 26th from 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.. The North Westside Road Transfer Station on the Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 26.

Recycling:

Remember to put all wrapping paper (except foil), flattened boxes and cartons into your recycling cart for curbside pick- up, or take to your nearest recycling depot. Keep the recycling spirit going by saving all shiny and foil wrapping paper and cards, ribbons and bows for re-use.

Recycling Cart “Naughty” List

No Ribbons & Bows

No Foil Gift Wrap

No Padded Envelopes

No Toys

No Lights

No Batteries

Recycling and Landfill Operations:

The Glenmore Landfill and Recycling Depot, 2720 John Hindle Drive

(7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m., closed Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1)

The Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Center, Asquith Road

(7:30 a.m.-3:50 p.m. Friday thru Monday, closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1)

Traders Cove Transfer Station, Westside Road

(Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Wednesday, 6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1)

North Westside Road Transfer Station, Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road

(8 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, closed Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1)

For more Recycling Depot locations, and more info on what to recycle, go to regionaldistrict.com/recycle, download the free My Waste App, or contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office by email recycle@cord.bc.ca or call 250-469-6250.

