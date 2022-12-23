Kelowna International Airport. (Black Press file photo)

Holiday travelling woes hopefully waned with shuttle between Kelowna/Vancouver airports

Kelowna Airport has partnered with Cheers! Okanagan Tours

With the weather causing stress for holiday air travellers, Kelowna Airport (YLW) has partnered with Cheers! Okanagan Tours to provide a shuttle service to Vancouver Airport (YVR).

Shuttles will be available Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25. Shuttles heading to YVR begin loading at YLW at 7 a.m. and will depart at 7:30 a.m. The anticipated drop-off at YVR is 1:30 p.m.

Shuttles travelling from YVR to YLW are loading at 2 p.m. and departing by 2:30 p.m., with the anticipated drop-off at YLW for 8:30 p.m.

Pick-up and drop-off times are subject to delays while en route.

Bookings are only accepted via email at bookings@cheersokanagantours.com and will be managed in the order they are received on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information required for booking includes the first and last name of each traveller, a mobile phone number, and the email address of the lead traveller in the group.

The cost per person, including tax and gratuity, is $105.00.

Cheers! Okanagan may arrange payment ahead of time by phone or email or collect at the airport.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

